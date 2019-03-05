The Faculty of Arts is committed to equity, diversity and inclusion and strongly encourages people with diverse experiences to apply. This includes First Nations people, culturally and linguistically diverse people, Deaf and hard of hearing people, people with a disability, LGBTIQ+, and neurodiverse people. If you have any accessibility requirements for the application or interview, please contact us. We are dedicated to ensuring barrier free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. A position description is available in alternate formats if required, including USB, Large Print and Plain English.

About the role

This position is an opportunity for an established academic to join a new team and contribute to the shaping and delivery of a progressive program in Indigenous Studies. Relaunched in 2020, Indigenous Studies is a multidisciplinary program that aims to equip future generations with the requisite skills to address challenges facing contemporary Australia. The Program seeks to become research led, community engaged and globally recognized as a leading Australian based hub for Indigenous Studies.

A Senior Lecturer undertakes teaching and research in their discipline or related areas. The Senior Lecturer will make a significant contribution to teaching at undergraduate, honours and postgraduate level, and undertake research or engage in professional activities appropriate to their profession or discipline.

A Senior Lecturer will play a major role or provide a significant degree of leadership in scholarly, research and professional activities relevant to the profession. The research work of a Senior Lecturer will be acknowledged at a national level as being influential in expanding the knowledge of their discipline. A Senior Lecturer will normally provide leadership in research, including research training and supervision.

About you

As a Senior Lecturer in Indigenous Studies, you will need to have completed PhD in a relevant discipline along with having demonstrated specialisation in Indigenous Studies with an emphasis on Indigenous Knowledge and its application to enhanced cultural and economic futures. You will need to have a strong record in research with an established publication profile and will also need the capacity for multidisciplinary and/or collaborative research and the ability to attract research grants and consultancies. You will also need to demonstrate the ability for excellence in teaching including course coordination experience and the capacity to initiate course development. You will also need experience in supervising honours and postgraduate theses and will need to have demonstrated the capacity and commitment to engage Australian based Indigenous communities and/or Indigenous peoples in Global contexts. Lastly, you will need to have demonstrated professional and collegial behaviour of a very high standard (encompassing commitment to the Faculty's Values and Behaviours which are outlined in the PD.

Benefits

- Maximise your benefits through our Salary Packaging scheme

- Flexible family friendly policies, providing generous leave and working conditions

- The opportunity to work in a culturally rich environment

- A substantial discount to eligible staff and their immediate families in undertaking further studies at the University of Melbourne

To find out more, go to http://about.unimelb.edu.au/careers/staff-benefits